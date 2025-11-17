Next Article
Tom Cruise gets honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards
Entertainment
Tom Cruise just picked up an Academy Honorary Award at this year's Governors Awards, with Academy President Janet Yang praising his "incredible" commitment to the filmmaking community.
During his speech, Cruise shared how making movies is more than a job for him—"it is who I am."
From movie-loving kid to Hollywood icon
Cruise talked about growing up obsessed with films and how that early passion led him to storytelling and exploring what it means to be human on screen.
With four Oscar nominations (including for Top Gun: Maverick as a producer), he's left a big mark on the industry.
He even had some fun at the event, dancing with Debbie Allen before the show.
The next Oscars are set for March 15, 2026.