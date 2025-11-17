Tom Cruise gets honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards

From movie-loving kid to Hollywood icon

Cruise talked about growing up obsessed with films and how that early passion led him to storytelling and exploring what it means to be human on screen.

With four Oscar nominations (including for Top Gun: Maverick as a producer), he's left a big mark on the industry.

He even had some fun at the event, dancing with Debbie Allen before the show.

The next Oscars are set for March 15, 2026.