Mahima Chaudhry-Sanjay Mishra's 'Durlabh Prasad...' to release on December 19

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi narrates the story of a young man who is under pressure from his in-laws to find a bride for his widowed father. The film also stars Vyom Yadav, Palak Lalwani, Pravin Singh Sisodia, and Shrikant Verma in pivotal roles.

Actor's statement

Mishra expressed excitement about his character

Mishra, who plays the titular role in the film, expressed his excitement about the project. He said, "Durlabh Prasad is a character you'll love for his simplicity and innocence." "Comedy with emotion is always special, and this film has both in abundance. I'm excited for audiences to meet this unique dulha and his equally unique journey." Mishra was last seen in Heer Express, while Chaudhry's last appearance was in Nadaaniyan.