Ahead of 'Ranabaali' release, Sankrityan docuseries debuts September 28
Ahead of the October 16 release of Ranabaali, the filmmakers are dropping a four-part documentary series that dives into the real history behind the story.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, both the film and docuseries are stirring up buzz, especially since the first episode of the four-part docu-series will be released online on September 28, 2026, via the production house's official social media handle.
Research informs 'Ranabaali' docuseries
The team spent two years researching untold events from India's colonial past to shape Ranabaali's narrative.
The docuseries promises to reveal stories that have been "buried, forgotten, and never spoken about," with Deverakonda, Mandanna, and Sankrityan featuring in the documentary series.
Rashmika also hyped things up by posting a song snippet and a sweet note for Deverakonda, giving fans even more reason to tune in.