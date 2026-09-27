Ahead of 'Ranabaali' release, Sankrityan docuseries debuts September 28

Ahead of the October 16 release of Ranabaali, the filmmakers are dropping a four-part documentary series that dives into the real history behind the story.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, both the film and docuseries are stirring up buzz, especially since the first episode of the four-part docu-series will be released online on September 28, 2026, via the production house's official social media handle.