Ahlawat replaces Khanna in 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' after creative differences
Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat is stepping in as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar for Drishyam: The Conclusion, taking over from Akshaye Khanna, who left due to creative differences.
The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak and starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.
Khan: Ahlawat alters 'Drishyam 2' dynamics
Screenwriter Aamil Keeyan Khan shared that Jaideep's character brings a totally different vibe compared to Akshaye's in Drishyam 2.
Expect new relationships with the Salgaonkar and Deshmukh families, plus Meera (Tabu) on a revenge mission, and Vijay facing even more pressure.
With Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj also in the cast, the next chapter promises some intriguing turns for fans of the franchise.