Ahlawat replaces Khanna in 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' after creative differences

Jaideep Ahlawat is stepping in as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar for Drishyam: The Conclusion, taking over from Akshaye Khanna, who left due to creative differences.

The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak and starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.