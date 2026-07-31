Ahmed Khan confirms next film with Akshay Kumar
What's the story
Director Ahmed Khan has confirmed that he will be working with actor Akshay Kumar again, following the success of their recent collaboration, Welcome to the Jungle. The two are discussing different ideas in genres such as action, comedy, and romance. An official announcement is expected once they finalize the script and dates.
Director's statement
Khan reveals he and Kumar are discussing multiple ideas
Khan told mid-day, "With Welcome to the Jungle becoming a success, we had to work together again."
"I am so happy that the film has done well, and the cast is happy too. Akshay and I are planning something soon."
"We are in talks regarding two-three different genres: action comedy, romantic action drama, and an out-and-out action movie."
"Even Akshay has a script that he has told me about. We have to finalize one of our ideas."
Project speculation
On rumors surrounding his next project
There were rumors that Khan's next project would be a zombie comedy starring Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor, or a fourth installment of the Welcome franchise.
However, he denied these reports, saying, "Rumors abound when movies are a hit, but it's not true as of now."
"My next is with Akshay. It's a joy working with someone as professional as him."
Director's admiration
Producers likely to be involved in the upcoming project
Khan further praised Kumar's professionalism, saying, "I like action and can do it on a bigger scale with Akshay. Dance, action, drama - it all comes out organically with him."
Given their long-standing association, it's likely that producers Firoz A Nadiadwallah or Sajid Nadiadwala will be involved in the project.
Responding to this speculation, Khan said he shares a good relationship with both of them.
Upcoming release
Update on 'Baap'
Meanwhile, Khan's home production Baap, featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, is set to hit theaters this year.
He revealed that Zee Studios is currently finalizing the release date and marketing strategy for the film.
"I have completed the movie and handed it to them. It's their baby now," he said about Baap.