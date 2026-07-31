Ahmed Khan confirms next film with Akshay Kumar

Khan told mid-day, "With Welcome to the Jungle becoming a success, we had to work together again."

"I am so happy that the film has done well, and the cast is happy too. Akshay and I are planning something soon."

"We are in talks regarding two-three different genres: action comedy, romantic action drama, and an out-and-out action movie."

"Even Akshay has a script that he has told me about. We have to finalize one of our ideas."