Ahuja shifts from 'Operation Safed Sagar' to Netflix's 'Dilwali Diwali'
Entertainment
Mihir Ahuja, fresh off his military drama Operation Safed Sagar, is switching things up with Netflix's Dilwali Diwali, a family entertainer about a quirky Punjabi family and what it really means to belong.
The story centers on the idea that home isn't just a place, but the people who make you feel welcome.
Ahuja praises story's emotional heart
Ahuja says he was drawn in by the emotional heart of the story, sharing that "home is not just a place; it is the people who make us feel that we belong."
This project marks a big shift for him as he moves from intense roles to more relatable, family-focused stories.