AI actor Norwood to headline 1st feature 'Misaligned' exploring emotions

Particle 6 faces film industry pushback

Misaligned follows Tilly as she meets a rogue bot who sparks her curiosity about what it means to be human.

Still in early development, the film blends AI tools with classic filmmaking.

Tilly's creators at Particle 6 have faced pushback from actors, filmmakers and industry unions but believe that "AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgment and time. That's not a limitation of the technology. That's the point," says CEO Eline van der Velden.

Tilly previously appeared in a comedy sketch and now represents Particle 6's bold step into mainstream AI-powered entertainment.