AI can reduce animation costs by 40%: Karnataka minister
AI might help studios cut animation costs by 25-40% in some animation workflows and speed up production, according to Karnataka's IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge at GAFX 2026 in Bengaluru.
He believes that if used wisely, AI can help smaller studios compete globally by making content creation quicker and more affordable.
Not all are convinced about AI's benefits
Kharge highlighted that AI is changing how animation is made and shared. The tech can shorten production cycles and lower expenses, but only if adopted responsibly.
Still, not everyone's convinced—many studios worry about originality and copyright issues.
Several speakers said AI is a tool to boost creativity, not a replacement for human artists.
Highlights from GAFX 2026
This year's "Evolution Reloaded" conference featured sneak peeks of projects like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Oscar-nominated Cardboard.
Industry experts also discussed how technology—including AI—is shaping the future of animation and visual effects.