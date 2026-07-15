AI cuts microdrama costs up to 50% and speeds production
AI is making microdrama production faster and way cheaper: think up to 50% lower costs, with no need for actors or sets.
By late 2026, experts say around 30% to 40% of all microdramas could be AI-made.
JioStar's Stephan Bugaj points out that the experimental vibe of microdramas makes them perfect for trying out new AI tools.
Platforms and creators embrace AI cautiously
JioStar's TADKA is diving into creative, AI-generated stories, while Dashverse launched Raftaar, a fully AI-created show, and is sharing original content worldwide through DashReels.
Platforms like ShareChat and Moj expect nearly 40% of their content to be AI-driven soon.
Still, there are some hurdles: writing with emotional depth is tough for AI, so experts like Hemant Kaul remind creators that while AI saves money and time, it can't replace human creativity just yet.