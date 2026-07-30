YRF, Google to host AI filmmaking workshop in Mumbai
What's the story
Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Google are joining forces to host an AI filmmaking workshop for India's creative community on August 4. The event will take place at YRF Studios, Mumbai, and delve into the role of artificial intelligence in cinema. Participants will receive hands-on training with Flow, Google's AI creative studio and learn to incorporate AI tools into their production workflows while maintaining creative control over their projects.
Industry engagement
'Want AI to serve story without dictating it': Widhani
The workshop is one of the first to bring Google's Flow team into a major international studio's production and creative leadership.
Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, said, "Every generation of filmmakers inherits new tools, and every generation has to decide whether the tool serves the story or starts dictating it."
"We're choosing to have that conversation early and on our terms, in the room with the people building this technology."
Statement
Dr. Sethumadhavan expresses excitement about the workshop
Dr. Arathi Sethumadhavan, Director of User Experience Research at Technology & Society, expressed excitement about the workshop.
She said, "We are already seeing incredible momentum with Google Flow in India."
"Through this workshop, we're excited to bring our AI creative studio to even more creators across the country, and see how these legendary storytellers use the technology to challenge boundaries of artistic expression."
Event details
Workshop will also provide networking opportunities with Google's core teams
In addition to the hands-on masterclass, the workshop will also provide networking opportunities with Google's core AI engineering and product teams.
There will be optional deep-dive modules for filmmakers who want to apply Flow to their active workflows.
The ultimate goal is to explore how creatives can use these tools to amplify Indian cinema globally.