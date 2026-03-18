AI-generated band Neon Oni to perform in Japan
Neon Oni blew up online last year with their debut video, but here's the twist: they weren't a real band at first.
A creator likely based in Europe used Suno AI to generate the band's music, inventing seven fictional Tokyo members.
Instead of ending things after revealing the truth, the creator brought in actual Tokyo musicians to perform live.
Creator booked 6 concerts across Japan
Their track "dont forget ur mask" went viral, and another song hit over 1 million plays.
Neon Oni claimed Tokyo roots but had no real-world ties, until now.
The creator has booked six concerts across Japan for March and April 2026, including a stop at SHIBUYA CYCLONE.
Addressing AI job concerns, creator said this
Addressing worries about AI taking jobs, the creator shared, "In an age where AI is taking everyone's jobs, this has actually created jobs."
Instead of replacing musicians, Neon Oni's story shows how tech can open new doors for artists.