AI-generated band Neon Oni to perform in Japan Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

Neon Oni blew up online last year with their debut video, but here's the twist: they weren't a real band at first.

A creator likely based in Europe used Suno AI to generate the band's music, inventing seven fictional Tokyo members.

Instead of ending things after revealing the truth, the creator brought in actual Tokyo musicians to perform live.