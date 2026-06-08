AI-generated video casts Bollywood stars in 'Harry Potter' Khan praised
Entertainment
An AI-generated video imagining Bollywood stars in Harry Potter roles is making waves online, swapping Harry Potter's cast with Bollywood favorites.
Kartik Aaryan steps in as Harry, Kriti Sanon becomes Hermione, and Varun Dhawan takes on Ron. But Saif Ali Khan's turn as Snape has fans buzzing with praise.
Other highlights include Kangana Ranaut as Bellatrix, Sanjay Dutt as Voldemort, Vidya Balan as Umbridge, and Ranbir Kapoor as Draco.
'Harry Potter' trio casting divides viewers
While some actors, especially Saif and Kangana, are getting lots of love for their roles, the main trio's casting has sparked debate.
Some viewers aren't sold on Aaryan, Sanon, and Dhawan playing Harry, Hermione, and Ron.
The video has definitely stirred up lively discussions across social media.