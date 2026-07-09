AI images recast Khan Pallavi Kapoor in Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

With Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on the way, fans have used AI to picture Indian actors in the main roles.

Imagine Aamir Khan as Odysseus, Sai Pallavi as Athena, and Janhvi Kapoor as Helen of Troy, giving this Greek classic a Bollywood twist that's got everyone talking.