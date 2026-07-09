AI images recast Khan Pallavi Kapoor in Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
With Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on the way, fans have used AI to picture Indian actors in the main roles.
Imagine Aamir Khan as Odysseus, Sai Pallavi as Athena, and Janhvi Kapoor as Helen of Troy, giving this Greek classic a Bollywood twist that's got everyone talking.
'The Odyssey' AI recasts Khatter Tabu
In these AI-generated images, Ishaan Khatter steps in as Telemachus (Odysseus's son), while Tabu is Penelope.
Supporting roles get a fun shake-up too: Akshaye Khanna appears as Antinous, Jim Sarbh takes on the King of Sparta, and Amitabh Bachchan shows up as Sinon.
Nolan's The Odyssey hits theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026.