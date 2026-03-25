AI in media: 60% of firms already using it

How Indian media is leveraging AI

Brands like JioStar use AI to automate story writing and adapt content for different languages.

Pocket FM is all about using AI to help people discover new shows and keep them coming back, even bringing in leaders like Vasu Sharma to boost their narrative game.

By combining tech with local culture and languages, Indian media is aiming for smarter marketing, better personalization, and more efficient operations, all while keeping costs down in a price-sensitive market.