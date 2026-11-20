AICWA asks Maharashtra CM to protect Khan, Bachchan from gangsters
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has asked the Maharashtra chief minister to step up protection for Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, after both reportedly got threats from gangsters.
The association says these threats don't just put the actors at risk: they could also mess with film shoots and put a lot of jobs on the line.
AICWA warns Mumbai productions could halt
AICWA's letter warns that if these threats keep coming, movie productions in Mumbai could grind to a halt, leaving many cine workers out of work.
They've urged the government to take quick action against those responsible and make sure everyone in the industry feels safe.
As AICWA puts it, "Bollywood must be able to move freely on Mumbai's streets, shoot and work without fear."
Meanwhile, Mumbai police are investigating the situation.