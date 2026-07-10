AICWA seeks probe after Sharma hospitalized during Prabhas shoot

AICWA demands producer cover Sharma's bills

AICWA wants to know if proper emergency help and medical care were available on set, and says the producer should cover Sharma's medical bills.

It's pushing for strict action if there was negligence, reminding everyone that "no individual or production house, irrespective of the film's scale or budget, should be above accountability."

The whole situation is sparking bigger conversations about crew safety in the film industry.