AICWA seeks probe after Sharma hospitalized during Prabhas shoot
Entertainment
After actor Rajesh Sharma was hospitalized from an alleged insect bite while shooting for Prabhas's upcoming film at Ramoji Film City, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is asking for a full investigation.
The incident came to light through a now-deleted social media post by Sudipa Chatterjee.
AICWA demands producer cover Sharma's bills
AICWA wants to know if proper emergency help and medical care were available on set, and says the producer should cover Sharma's medical bills.
It's pushing for strict action if there was negligence, reminding everyone that "no individual or production house, irrespective of the film's scale or budget, should be above accountability."
The whole situation is sparking bigger conversations about crew safety in the film industry.