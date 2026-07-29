AIDCF withdraws challenge to TV ratings policy excluding landing pages
The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has dropped its legal challenge against the government's new TV ratings policy, which leaves out "landing page" channels (the ones that pop up first when you turn on your set-top box) from viewership counts.
This follows a Kerala High Court decision supporting the policy and saying broadcasters cannot demand how ratings are measured.
AIDCF says it might still take this issue to court again in the future.
BARC registration delays pause TV ratings
TV ratings have been paused since July 2026 because BARC, the body that tracks what India watches, has not finished registering under the new rules.
The government won't let them publish numbers until they meet all requirements, like adding more audience meters and keeping landing pages out of the stats.
Smaller channels are feeling the pinch most, while bigger networks are coping by mixing digital and TV ad sales.