'Aigiri Nandini' row: 'The Vvaan' makers quickly acquire sync rights
What's the story
The makers of The Vvaan have reportedly acquired the sync rights for the song Aigiri Nandini, following a copyright complaint by musician Sargam Vaish. The complaint alleged that his recording of the song was used in the film's trailer without permission. Balaji Motion Pictures's legal team met with Vaish and resolved the issue amicably, reported mid-day.
Resolution
Vaish thanked Balaji team for resolving issue amicably
Vaish told mid-day, "Balaji's executives and lawyers have been cooperative. We met them today; they were kind and apologetic, even though they didn't cause [the leak]."
"They are taking the sync rights for the track. I am grateful for the fact that we were able to resolve it so smoothly."
How the master recording got leaked and reached The Vvaan makers is yet to be determined.
Background
What was the copyright complaint about?
On September 20, Vaish alleged on Instagram that his master recording of Aigiri Nandini was used in The Vvaan trailer without his consent.
He had recorded this version for a Ram Gopal Varma film.
The next day, Balaji Motion Pictures's legal team met him to resolve the issue.
The film, releasing on Friday, stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.