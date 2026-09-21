'The Vvaan' controversy: Was 'Aigiri Nandini' used without permission?
What's the story
Sargam Vaish, a vocalist, has accused the makers of the upcoming film The Vvaan of using his song Aigiri Nandini in the trailer without his permission. He shared a video on social media detailing the allegations and claimed that around 25 seconds of his song were used in the trailer. The singer has demanded that the track be removed from both the trailer and the film.
Evidence presented
'Production and vocals were used'
In the video, the singer shared a screenshot of his music with a modification date of March 9, 2024. He alleged that the "production and vocals" from his original work were used as they were in The Vvaan trailer.
Noting his master file was used illegally, he asked the makers to remove the song from both the trailer and film.
Contract implications
Could affect my existing contract with major music label: Vaish
Vaish also expressed concern that the unauthorized use of his song could affect his existing contract with a major music label.
He wrote, "This is very important to me because I have already signed this work with a major music label, and this unauthorized use could affect my existing contract."
"I believe every artist deserves to have their work respected. No artist's work should be used without their permission."
Request for removal
'If there's any valid permission or license for its use...'
In his note, Vaish requested the concerned team to remove his music from The Vvaan trailer and contact him directly.
He also asked for details on whether there was any valid permission or license for using his song. "I kindly request the concerned team to please remove my music and contact me directly. If there is any valid permission or license for its use, I would appreciate being provided the details."
Film details
Everything about 'The Vvaan'
The Vvaan, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Niraj Kothari, and Arunabh Kumar, is inspired by the lore surrounding the Van Devi Temple.
The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. It was originally slated for a May release but got delayed to August. After several reschedules, it will now be released on Friday.