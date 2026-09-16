'The Vvaan' trailer: A non-believer witnesses power of divine
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming Hindi fantasy-adventure film The Vvaan: Force of the Forest was released on Wednesday. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles. The story is a blend of folklore, mythology, action, and mystery elements. It will hit theaters on September 25.
Cultural roots
Film inspired by ancient Indian folklore
The Vvaan is reportedly inspired by the 400-year-old folklore of the Van Devi Temple, a 16th-century temple near Bihta, Patna, in Bihar.
The trailer reflects this influence with its spiritual imagery, including references to Nandi and trident symbols.
There's a legend that anyone who enters the forest after sunset is never found again. Bhutakkas are believed to be the dark forces behind this.
The film's tagline reads, "Baagh uski dahaad hai... Nandi uski shakti. Aur Vvaan... uski kahaani."
Trailer highlights
Malhotra plays a warrior
The trailer for The Vvaan features Malhotra in a fierce, warrior-like avatar. He is seen fighting a tiger and a bull, among other spiritual references.
At first, he seems to be a non-believer, but once he hits his head and loses consciousness, he seems to travel to the past, and transform.
Not much has been revealed about Bhatia's character apart from being Malhotra's onscreen wife.
Supporting roles
Other cast members and production houses involved
The Vvaan also stars Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni in supporting roles.
Some scenes of Grover look promising, suggesting that he might be seen in a new avatar, possibly negative.
The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms along with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. This marks TVF's entry into the world of big-screen fantasy spectacles on such a grand scale.