'The Vvaan' trailer: A non-believer witnesses power of divine

The Vvaan is reportedly inspired by the 400-year-old folklore of the Van Devi Temple, a 16th-century temple near Bihta, Patna, in Bihar.

The trailer reflects this influence with its spiritual imagery, including references to Nandi and trident symbols.

There's a legend that anyone who enters the forest after sunset is never found again. Bhutakkas are believed to be the dark forces behind this.

The film's tagline reads, "Baagh uski dahaad hai... Nandi uski shakti. Aur Vvaan... uski kahaani."