AIIMS concludes Twisha Sharma death was suicide by hanging
Entertainment
AIIMS has officially ruled that Twisha Sharma's death was a suicide by hanging, not murder.
The forensic team found no signs of struggle or assault, just clear evidence pointing to self-harm.
Dr. Sudhir Gupta from AIIMS summed it up: there were no marks or injuries suggesting anyone else was involved.
AIIMS panel submitted findings to CBI
A five-member AIIMS panel took a close look at everything, from the gymnastics belt allegedly used to scientific studies, and even the crime scene itself.
After nearly a month of review, they submitted their detailed findings to the CBI, aiming to clear up all previous doubts and help move the investigation forward.