Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becomes India's 2nd richest actress Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is officially the second richest actress in India, with a reported net worth of ₹900 crore.

She earns about ₹10 crore for each film and brings in another ₹6-7 crore every time she endorses a luxury brand, both in India and internationally.

It's clear her career choices—on screen and off—have paid off big time.