Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becomes India's 2nd richest actress
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is officially the second richest actress in India, with a reported net worth of ₹900 crore.
She earns about ₹10 crore for each film and brings in another ₹6-7 crore every time she endorses a luxury brand, both in India and internationally.
It's clear her career choices—on screen and off—have paid off big time.
Her investments and real estate holdings
Aishwarya hasn't just relied on movies for her wealth. She's invested in businesses and owns some seriously impressive real estate, including a bungalow in Mumbai worth over ₹50 crore and a villa at Dubai's Sanctuary Falls.
Her love for luxury definitely shows, but so does her knack for smart financial moves outside Bollywood.