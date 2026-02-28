Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Texla' title teaser out: What's the film about
The title teaser for Aishwarya Rajinikanth's new film, Texla—a rural children's story with a throwback vibe—was shared by Kannan Ravi Group on social media.
The teaser sets the mood with kids huddled in a thatched hut under rainy skies, hinting at something special about to unfold.
Kids wait for sun and then celebrate
The teaser opens with a boy wondering if the sun will show up today. His older brother gently replies, "What can I do? This is not under my control."
When sunlight finally breaks through, the kids use glass to reflect it onto a film plate and project "Texla" on a cloth screen—celebrating together as their small world lights up.
Film in 5 languages
Texla is being made in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It's also the first time Kannan Ravi Group is teaming up with Aishwarya Rajinikanth.
Produced by Kannan Ravi (from Dubai) of Kannan Ravi Group, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.