Why Ajay Devgn said yes to hosting 'Crime Patrol'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has been roped in as the special host of Crime Patrol. Speaking about the show, he said in a statement, "What I find most intriguing about the show is that the stories are inspired by crime cases." "Some of them are shocking because they show you the kind of things that can happen in the world around us." Crime Patrol: Crime Ka Current Season will premiere on Monday at 10:30pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV.
Awareness
Devgn on how the show can help people
Devgn also highlighted how the series showcases the hard work that goes into solving these cases.
"At the same time, you also see the effort and persistence that goes into solving these cases. For me, the show is not just about telling compelling stories; it can also be an eye-opener for the audience."
"It makes you more aware, more cautious, and reminds you not to trust anyone blindly."
Show details
Devgn to host select episodes
In his new role, Devgn will narrate stories inspired by crime cases, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding them and the efforts involved in solving them.
He has already shot 15 episodes of the project, reported IANS earlier.
The decision on whether he will continue hosting the rest of the series will depend on audience response and TRPs.
Actor Rajesh Tailang will host additional episodes of this season.