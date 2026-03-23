Ajay Devgn returns to horror after 23 years with Rohit Jugraj
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is making a comeback to horror movies for the first time since Bhoot (2003), teaming up with director Rohit Jugraj.
The film, still untitled, promises more eerie vibes and atmosphere instead of classic jump scares, and starts filming in London this July.
Jugraj's vision for the film
Devgn's return is big news for fans who love a good scare, but what's really interesting is Jugraj, famous for Punjabi hits like Sardaar Ji, making his Hindi horror debut.
With an ambitious vision focused on mood and visuals, plus an ensemble cast on the way, this project could shake up Bollywood's approach to horror.