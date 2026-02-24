'Golmaal 5' shooting begins; Priyamani joins Akshay, Ajay starrer

The upcoming Golmaal film is being touted as the biggest one yet, with Akshay Kumar also on board for a comic face-off with Devgn and his motley crew. The regular cast members Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi , Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade are returning, along with Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Contrary to rumors, Kareena Kapoor Khan will not be part of the film.

Franchise history

Franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary this year

The Golmaal franchise, which started with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The series has four films under its belt and has reportedly earned over ₹600 crore at the global box office. The upcoming installment is expected to take the scale and comic madness up a notch while retaining the irreverent humor that has defined its legacy. The film is targeting an early 2027 release.