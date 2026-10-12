'Drishyam 3' remains strong; collects ₹480cr globally in 10 days

On its 10th day, Drishyam 3 earned ₹22.5cr, a drop from the ₹26.5cr it made on the second Saturday.

The film's net collection fell by 15.1% compared to the previous day, according to Sacnilk.

Despite this dip, it has raked in an impressive ₹309cr at the Indian box office in just 10 days.

Globally, the film has earned ₹479.8cr during this period!