'Drishyam 3' remains strong; collects ₹480cr globally in 10 days
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's latest thriller, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, has crossed the ₹300cr mark at the Indian box office. Despite a slight dip in earnings on its second Sunday, the film's positive critical response and word-of-mouth publicity helped boost its numbers in the second week. The Abhishek Pathak directorial recorded the highest opening numbers for this franchise and has broken several records since its release on October 2.
Box office performance
'Drishyam 3' earned ₹309cr in India
On its 10th day, Drishyam 3 earned ₹22.5cr, a drop from the ₹26.5cr it made on the second Saturday.
The film's net collection fell by 15.1% compared to the previous day, according to Sacnilk.
Despite this dip, it has raked in an impressive ₹309cr at the Indian box office in just 10 days.
Globally, the film has earned ₹479.8cr during this period!
Franchise success
About the film and cast ensemble
Drishyam 3 has emerged as the biggest hit in its franchise.
The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant in pivotal roles.
The first installment of Drishyam was released in 2015 and directed by Nishikant Kamat. After his death, Pathak took over for the second part which became a massive box office success.