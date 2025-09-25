Did you know Ajay Devgn's father was once a gangster?

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is known for his intense performances and remarkable stunts. But did you know that his father, Veeru Devgan, was once a street gangster in Mumbai? Before becoming one of the most respected action directors in Hindi cinema, Veeru's life was filled with struggle and survival. He ran away from home at 13 and quickly learned how unforgiving Mumbai could be.

Career shift Veeru ran away from home at 13 Hailing from Punjab, Veeru spent nights inside cars in exchange for washing them and even landed in jail during his early days in Mumbai. Survival pushed him into odd jobs, from carpentry to street hustles, and eventually, he became involved with gangs in the Sion-Koliwada area. His life took a turn during a street fight when veteran action director Ravi Khanna noticed his raw combat skills and suggested he try stunt work.

Film career From street fights to Bollywood stunts Veeru started his career as a stuntman and soon became one of the most sought-after action directors in Bollywood. He choreographed daring fight sequences for over 200 films, giving actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Jeetendra some of their most memorable on-screen action moments. His raw and realistic style set a new benchmark for action in Hindi cinema during the '70s, '80s, and '90s.