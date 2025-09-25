Ram Charan calls Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' festival
Telugu star Ram Charan just hyped up his uncle Pawan Kalyan's new film, They Call Him OG, calling it "#OG is not just a film. It is a festival for all Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu fans."
He also gave a big shoutout to director Sujeeth, composer Thaman S, and the whole team, congratulating the team on the blockbuster.
'OG' is set in 1990s Mumbai
Set in 1990s Mumbai, the movie follows OG (Kalyan), a former mob boss who returns from exile to help port owner Satya Dada fight off criminals and chaos.
Emraan Hashmi plays the main villain Omi Bhau.
Fun fact: cinematographer Ravi Chandran praised Kalyan's dedication during an early morning shoot for OG's big entry scene.
'OG' is 1 of Telugu cinema's biggest blockbusters
They Call Him OG has smashed several records already—pulling in ₹65 crore in India (with ₹23 crore just from paid previews) and another ₹33 crore internationally before release.
On day one alone, it made over ₹23 crore in India, making it Kalyan's biggest opener ever and one of Telugu cinema's top openings worldwide.