Ram Charan calls Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' festival Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Telugu star Ram Charan just hyped up his uncle Pawan Kalyan's new film, They Call Him OG, calling it "#OG is not just a film. It is a festival for all Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu fans."

He also gave a big shoutout to director Sujeeth, composer Thaman S, and the whole team, congratulating the team on the blockbuster.