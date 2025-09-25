Why Bollywood casts older men with younger women: Salman Khan
Salman Khan just addressed why Bollywood often pairs older male actors with much younger actresses.
On the new show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, he shared that these choices are made to keep movies feeling fresh and avoid repetitive pairings.
He also suggested that talented stars like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit could still lead films, but producers usually prefer new on-screen combos.
Aamir Khan added his thoughts to the discussion
Aamir Khan, who joined Salman on the show's premiere episode, agreed but added his own take—casting should always match what the script needs.
He emphasized that every film is different, so decisions about who plays what role should come from the story itself, not just trends or preferences.
Meanwhile, here's more about the show
Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle dropped its first episode this week on Amazon Prime Video and quickly grabbed attention for its fun celebrity banter.
The lineup ahead looks promising too, with guests like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar set to appear soon.