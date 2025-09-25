Why Bollywood casts older men with younger women: Salman Khan Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Salman Khan just addressed why Bollywood often pairs older male actors with much younger actresses.

On the new show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, he shared that these choices are made to keep movies feeling fresh and avoid repetitive pairings.

He also suggested that talented stars like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit could still lead films, but producers usually prefer new on-screen combos.