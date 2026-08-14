Ajay Devgn rents out Mumbai bungalow for ₹16L a month

The bungalow, located at Kapole CHS Ltd, NS Road No. 11, JVPD Scheme in Juhu, has a built-up area of 724.9 sq m (7,802.75 sq ft).

The monthly rent for the first year is ₹16 lakh with a 5% annual increase.

A security deposit of ₹48 lakh was also included in the agreement, along with stamp duty and registration charges of ₹2.71 lakh and ₹1,000, respectively.