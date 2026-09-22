Ajay Devgn's horror thriller titled 'Surya Prakash'?

In Surya Prakash, Devgn will portray a supernatural and morally ambiguous character.

The film is a high-concept narrative inspired by Veda Vyasa's Garuda Puran, a Sanskrit text comprising a dialogue between Lord Vishnu and Garuda, the King of Birds.

The film went on floors on September 2 and will be shot through November, with an eye on a second-half of 2027 theatrical release.