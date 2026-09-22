Ajay Devgn's horror thriller titled 'Surya Prakash'?
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's upcoming horror thriller, directed by Rohit Jugraj, has reportedly been titled Surya Prakash. The film was earlier referred to as Griha Pravesh during its initial stages. While revealing the title, Bollywood Hungama noted that Surya Prakash is "catchy and intriguing and aptly signals an eerie world and deepening atmosphere of mystery and dread."
Character details
What's the story of 'Surya Prakash'?
In Surya Prakash, Devgn will portray a supernatural and morally ambiguous character.
The film is a high-concept narrative inspired by Veda Vyasa's Garuda Puran, a Sanskrit text comprising a dialogue between Lord Vishnu and Garuda, the King of Birds.
The film went on floors on September 2 and will be shot through November, with an eye on a second-half of 2027 theatrical release.
Production details
This production house is backing the film
The film is being produced by Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios in association with Devgn's own production house, Devgn Films.
This collaboration continues their long-standing partnership that has given us successful films like Drishyam, Raid, and Shaitaan.
Their next project together is Drishyam: The Conclusion, which will hit theaters on October 2.
Director's background
Know more about the director and producer
Jugraj, who is directing Surya Prakash, has previously assisted on Ram Gopal Varma's horror film Bhoot (2003) starring Devgn.
He has also directed the Sardaarji franchise and streaming shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Chamak.
Abhishek had earlier said, "Its suspense comes not from spectacle, but from the questions it raises and the unease it quietly builds."