Ajay Devgn begins shoot for Panorama Studios's horror-thriller 

Devgn, in a statement, said, "Audiences have given "Shaitaan" and "Raid 2" a lot of love. We are coming together once again with Panorama Studios for this intense horror thriller."

Pathak added that their partnership with Devgn Films has strengthened with each project.

"With Ajay leading the film and Rohit Jugraj at the helm, the film brings together an exciting combination of talent and storytelling," he said.