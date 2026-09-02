Ajay Devgn begins shoot for Panorama Studios's horror-thriller
What's the story
Bollywood actor-producer Ajay Devgn's upcoming horror-thriller film has officially gone on floors, reported Variety India. The project is a collaboration between Devgn Films and Panorama Studios; the latter is led by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. This marks their third joint venture after Shaitaan and Raid 2. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film promises to delve into a new realm of mystery, fear, and suspense.
Director's vision
Here's what Pathak and Devgn said
Devgn, in a statement, said, "Audiences have given "Shaitaan" and "Raid 2" a lot of love. We are coming together once again with Panorama Studios for this intense horror thriller."
Pathak added that their partnership with Devgn Films has strengthened with each project.
"With Ajay leading the film and Rohit Jugraj at the helm, the film brings together an exciting combination of talent and storytelling," he said.
Director's statement
Jugraj is excited to helm the project
Jugraj, known for his unique storytelling in films like Sardaar Ji and the Sony LIV series Chamak, expressed gratitude for being entrusted with this project.
He said, "The opportunity to direct a film of this scale, with Ajay Devgn leading the cast and the backing of Devgn Films, Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, is incredibly special."
"I look forward to bringing this story to life and creating an immersive cinematic experience for audiences," he added.