'Ranger': Luv Ranjan confirms Ajay-Sanjay's 1st actioner releasing in December 

Ranjan said, "Ajay sir and Sanju sir have worked together so many times in these 25 years. Yet, they have never done an action film together." "It is very shocking. It is extremely exciting that we'll get to see them in an action film for the first time." The duo has previously shared screen space in films like Mehboobaa (2008), Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (2002), All The Best: Fun Begins (2009), Rascals (2011), and Son of Sardaar (2012).