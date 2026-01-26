'Ranger': Luv Ranjan confirms Ajay-Sanjay's 1st actioner releasing in December
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Luv Ranjan recently confirmed that his next project will be an action-adventure film starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The movie, tentatively titled Ranger, is scheduled to hit theaters on December 4. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Ranjan confirmed the release date and expressed excitement over the pairing of Devgn and Dutt in an action film for the first time.
Casting insights
'Shocking they never did action together'
Ranjan said, "Ajay sir and Sanju sir have worked together so many times in these 25 years. Yet, they have never done an action film together." "It is very shocking. It is extremely exciting that we'll get to see them in an action film for the first time." The duo has previously shared screen space in films like Mehboobaa (2008), Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (2002), All The Best: Fun Begins (2009), Rascals (2011), and Son of Sardaar (2012).
Production updates
Ranjan's production house is on a roll
Ranjan's production house, Luv Films, is currently busy with multiple projects. The team will kick off 2026 with Vadh 2, the sequel to their critically acclaimed film Vadh (2022). Like its predecessor, Vadh 2 also stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Another project in the pipeline is Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.