Ajay Devgn to have 'dark character' in upcoming horror film

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the horror genre with an upcoming film directed by Rohit Jugraj . The film, which will go on floors in July, will see Devgn playing a "dark character," reported mid-day. This marks nearly 21 years after he was last seen in a similar role in Kaal (2005).

Character details 'Set in London, the story will have Ajay brooding' A source told the portal, "Almost 21 years after that horror film, Ajay will play a dark character again in Rohit's movie. Set in London, the story will have the superstar essaying a brooding and intense character with supernatural powers." "He will sport a distinct look in the film."

Schedule What else is Devgn busy with? Devgn is currently busy with Golmaal 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Shreyas Talpade. The comedy is expected to keep him occupied until May. June will be spent on patch shoots for Drishyam 3. He will only join Jugraj's horror film in July after completing these commitments.

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