Ajay heartbroken after her scenes cut from Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

Tamil TV actor Anandhi Ajay shared that she's heartbroken after her scenes were removed from the new Vijay film, Jana Nayagan, which just hit theaters.

In a candid social media video, she talked about working on the project for nearly a year and said she "may never get another chance" to act with Vijay before he moves into politics.

Fans have been sending supportive messages, urging her to hang in there.