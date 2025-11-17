Next Article
Ajaz Khan faces FIR for spreading fake news online
Entertainment
Actor Ajaz Khan has landed in legal trouble again—this time, Indore police booked him on November 17 for allegedly sharing fake and objectionable content on social media.
In connection with a two-month-old case, officers called him in for questioning and even seized his phone as part of their investigation.
Police crack down on misinformation, more accounts blocked
As part of the same case, police blocked 32 social media accounts and filed complaints against 68 others to curb the spread of false info.
This isn't Khan's first controversy—he was recently granted bail after being accused of posting defamatory content about a YouTuber.
Khan's online activity has been a subject of legal scrutiny.