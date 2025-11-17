Dhruv Vikram's 'Bison Kaalamaadan' drops on Netflix soon
Dhruv Vikram's much-talked-about Tamil film, Bison Kaalamaadan, is coming to Netflix on November 21, 2025.
Directed by Mari Selvaraj and inspired by kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, the movie explores caste tensions and identity in 1990s rural Tamil Nadu.
After a strong Diwali box office run, it's now set for its streaming debut.
Why everyone's talking about it
Vikram delivers a standout performance alongside Anupama Parameswaran, with Pasupathy and Rajisha Vijayan adding extra depth.
The film stands out visually—Esil Arasu's cinematography brings kabaddi matches and village life to life, while Nivas K Prasanna's music amps up both the action and emotion.
With its powerful story and smooth editing by Sakthi Thiru, Bison Kaalamaadan continues to strike a chord as it heads to streaming.