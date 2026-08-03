Ajith Kumar's 'AK64' is 'Dare Devil'!

Dare Devil marks the reunion of Kumar and Ravichandran after their successful collaboration on Good Bad Ugly.

The film's title was revealed along with a new poster, which featured dices.

The post also expressed gratitude to Kumar for his trust and support, as well as to producer Shalini.

Ravichandran wrote, "34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma...This is going to be very Special."