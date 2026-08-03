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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ajith Kumar's 'AK64' is 'Dare Devil'!
Ajith Kumar's 'AK64' is 'Dare Devil'!
'Dare Devil' is the new title

Ajith Kumar's 'AK64' is 'Dare Devil'!

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 03, 2026
06:23 pm
What's the story

The title of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, tentatively titled AK64, has been officially revealed as Dare Devil. The announcement was made by director Adhik Ravichandran on social media on Monday evening. The film will also be the first production under Bravehearts Production, owned by Kumar's wife and former actor Shalini Ajithkumar.

Reunion details

Title reveal and poster launch

Dare Devil marks the reunion of Kumar and Ravichandran after their successful collaboration on Good Bad Ugly.

The film's title was revealed along with a new poster, which featured dices.

The post also expressed gratitude to Kumar for his trust and support, as well as to producer Shalini.

Ravichandran wrote, "34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma...This is going to be very Special."

Music collaboration

Anirudh returns as composer

The upcoming film will also see the return of popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who last worked on an Ajith film in Vidaamuyarchi. This will be the composer's fourth collaboration with Kumar.

The film will have cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Other details about the cast and plot of Dare Devil are yet to be revealed.

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Previous success

Kumar's last film was 'Good Bad Ugly'

Kumar's last film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Ravichandran, was released in theaters on April 10, 2025. The movie revolved around a retired gangster who is forced to fight one last battle to save his son.

Despite favorable reviews from fans, it did receive mixed buzz from critics and other audiences.

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