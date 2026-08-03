Ajith Kumar's 'AK64' is 'Dare Devil'!
What's the story
The title of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's upcoming film, tentatively titled AK64, has been officially revealed as Dare Devil. The announcement was made by director Adhik Ravichandran on social media on Monday evening. The film will also be the first production under Bravehearts Production, owned by Kumar's wife and former actor Shalini Ajithkumar.
Reunion details
Title reveal and poster launch
Dare Devil marks the reunion of Kumar and Ravichandran after their successful collaboration on Good Bad Ugly.
The film's title was revealed along with a new poster, which featured dices.
The post also expressed gratitude to Kumar for his trust and support, as well as to producer Shalini.
Ravichandran wrote, "34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma...This is going to be very Special."
Music collaboration
Anirudh returns as composer
The upcoming film will also see the return of popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who last worked on an Ajith film in Vidaamuyarchi. This will be the composer's fourth collaboration with Kumar.
The film will have cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.
Other details about the cast and plot of Dare Devil are yet to be revealed.
Previous success
Kumar's last film was 'Good Bad Ugly'
Kumar's last film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Ravichandran, was released in theaters on April 10, 2025. The movie revolved around a retired gangster who is forced to fight one last battle to save his son.
Despite favorable reviews from fans, it did receive mixed buzz from critics and other audiences.