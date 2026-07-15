Will Shalini mark her production debut with Ajith Kumar's 'AK64'?
What's the story
As fans eagerly await an official announcement for Ajith Kumar's next project with director Adhik Ravichandran, new rumors are surfacing about the film's production. Reports suggest that actor Shalini, who is also Kumar's wife, might make her debut as a producer by backing the tentatively titled AK64. However, no confirmation has been received from the film's team yet.
Production speculation
Speculations about the producer of 'AK64'
The latest reports suggest that Shalini might not only financially back AK64 but also supervise its production.
Pre-production work is reportedly underway, although the official production banner for the film remains uncertain.
Earlier, there were speculations that Sun Pictures was in talks to produce the film after several major production houses expressed reluctance due to Kumar's reported remuneration demands.
However, these reports remain unverified.
Yet, fans are expecting great things given Kumar and Shalini are personally backing AK64 now.
Film details
Meanwhile, know more about 'AK64'
While details about AK64 are being kept under wraps, Ravichandran had earlier hinted at a significant departure from their previous collaboration, Good Bad Ugly.
He described their earlier project as "a film made purely for the fans," while AK64 will be "an action entertainer with a solid screenplay" meant for family audiences.
Kumar was last seen in Good Bad Ugly alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Sunil.
Separately, Kayadu Lohar (Dragon) might star in AK64.