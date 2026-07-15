Will Shalini mark her production debut with Ajith Kumar's 'AK64'?

The latest reports suggest that Shalini might not only financially back AK64 but also supervise its production.

Pre-production work is reportedly underway, although the official production banner for the film remains uncertain.

Earlier, there were speculations that Sun Pictures was in talks to produce the film after several major production houses expressed reluctance due to Kumar's reported remuneration demands.

However, these reports remain unverified.

Yet, fans are expecting great things given Kumar and Shalini are personally backing AK64 now.