Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's mother dies at 84

In a deeply saddening turn of events, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar 's mother, Mohini Mani, has died at the age of 84. According to reports, she passed away due to age-related health complications. The actor's family, friends, and fans are mourning this loss with tributes pouring in from across the film industry.

Details Kumar was in Dubai for work, personal commitments Upon learning of his mother's demise, Kumar reportedly rushed back to Chennai from Dubai. He was in the city for personal and professional commitments. The last rites are likely to be held on Sunday in Chennai with close family members and friends in attendance. Known for keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, Kumar has rarely spoken publicly about his family.

Condolences Former TN CM offered condolences Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K.Stalin, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences. He wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr. Ajithkumar..." "May the beautiful moments spent with his mother stand as support for him to recover from this sorrow." "My deepest condolences and comfort to Mr. Ajithkumar and his family."

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Twitter Post See Stalin's post here அன்புச் சகோதரர் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களின் தாயார் திருமதி மோகினி மணி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தியறிந்து வேதனையடைந்தேன்.



உயிர்கொடுத்து, தான் உயரங்கள் தொட்டதைப் பார்த்து மகிழ்ச்சி கொண்ட அன்னையினை இழந்து வாடும் திரு. அஜித்குமார் அவர்களைத் தேற்ற என்னிடம் வார்த்தைகள் இல்லை.



அன்னையுடனான… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 30, 2026

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