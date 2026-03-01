Ajith Kumar stranded in Dubai amid Israel-Iran conflict: Report
Tamil star Ajith Kumar is currently stranded in Dubai after the UAE shut its airspace due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
His manager Suresh Chandraa shared, saying he is safe and in good health and will return home once air travel resumes.
Flights at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports have been suspended following nearby missile attacks.
Other Indians stuck in Dubai
Major airlines like Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air India have canceled flights to several cities, leaving many Indian travelers stuck in Dubai.
Famous faces such as PV Sindhu are among those affected.
The Indian Embassy is working with UAE officials to make sure everyone is safe and has a place to stay.
Ajith's racing team competed in 2025 endurance race
Ajith isn't just chilling—he has a home in Dubai and his racing team recently competed in the 2025 24H endurance race.
Recently, stars like Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara even dropped by his Abu Dhabi practice sessions, which made quite a buzz online.