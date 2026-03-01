Ajith Kumar stranded in Dubai amid Israel-Iran conflict: Report Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is currently stranded in Dubai after the UAE shut its airspace due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

His manager Suresh Chandraa shared, saying he is safe and in good health and will return home once air travel resumes.

Flights at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports have been suspended following nearby missile attacks.