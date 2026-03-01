Ajith Kumar stranded in Dubai; manager confirms superstar's safety

Safety confirmed

Update on Kumar's well-being

In an official statement, Kumar's manager has assured that the actor is safe. "He (Ajith) was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai," the manager told Zoom. The update comes as a relief to fans who were worried about his well-being amid geopolitical tensions affecting Dubai. Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta also recently shared that they're currently stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.