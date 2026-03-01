Ajith Kumar stranded in Dubai; manager confirms superstar's safety
What's the story
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is currently stranded in Dubai due to an airspace closure triggered by escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The actor, who was in the UAE for racing commitments, was scheduled to return to Chennai but had his travel plans disrupted by the sudden suspension of flights. His manager has now confirmed that he is "safe and sound" amid these developments.
Safety confirmed
Update on Kumar's well-being
In an official statement, Kumar's manager has assured that the actor is safe. "He (Ajith) was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai," the manager told Zoom. The update comes as a relief to fans who were worried about his well-being amid geopolitical tensions affecting Dubai. Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta also recently shared that they're currently stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.
Career update
On the work front for Kumar
Kumar has been extensively training in Abu Dhabi for his upcoming racing events and recently made headlines for finishing third in the 991 category at the 2025 Dubai 24H race. On the film front, he was last seen in Good Bad Ugly (2025) and is expected to collaborate with director Adhik Ravichandran on his next project. He is also reportedly working on a special project directed by AL Vijay that chronicles his life, career, and passion for racing.