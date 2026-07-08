Akal Takht head Gargajj objects to ZEE5 removal of 'Satluj'

'Satluj' portrays Khalra's mass cremations probe

Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan, tells the real story of Khalra's investigation into mass cremations and police abuses against Sikhs in Punjab during the 1984-1994 period.

Gargajj argues that removing this film, when other movies on tough topics are allowed, just isn't right.

He believes showing Satluj matters for justice and accountability: He urged the Central government to allow the film to be screened and said the truth uncovered by Khalra should reach people across the country.