Akanksha Chamola requests Instagram username change amid divorce
What's the story
Actor Akanksha Chamola, who recently announced her separation from husband-actor Gaurav Khanna, has sought assistance from Meta India and Instagram to change her Instagram username. Currently, her handle is named "Akankshagkhanna," but she wants to drop Khanna's name. In a post on Friday, she explained that due to existing platform rules, she has been unable to change the username herself.
Request for assistance
'We would appreciate it if your team could review...'
Chamola wrote, "@meta @metaindia @instagram seeking urgent assistance for username change."
"Due to the current verification-related restrictions, we have been unable to change the username despite multiple attempts."
"We would appreciate it if your team could review the issue and advise on a possible resolution."
Divorce details
The couple has been living separately for a year
In June, during the premiere of Lock Upp, Chamola announced that she and Khanna have decided to part ways after living separately for a year.
"This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year," she had said.
She also revealed that their legal teams are already working on the divorce proceedings and only the final papers remain to be signed.
Publicity stunt claims
Chamola responded to TRP allegations
After her divorce announcement, some social media users alleged that she did it for TRPs.
Responding to these claims, Chamola told the media after her Lock Upp stint, "I don't think any woman would go on such a big platform and announce that she is getting divorced from her husband just for TRPs."
She added, "Please come to my house and speak to my legal team."
Couple's journey
The couple got married in 2016
Chamola and Khanna, who reportedly met during an audition, got married in 2016. They had a grand three-day wedding in Kanpur.
However, their marriage broke down after almost a decade.
One of the reasons for their divorce is said to be differing views on having children; while Khanna wants kids, Chamola does not.