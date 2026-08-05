Why Akanksha Chamola revealed divorce from Gaurav on 'Lock Upp'
What's the story
Television actor Akanksha Chamola, who has been eliminated from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after making it to the top eight, has opened up about her journey on the show. Speaking to Variety India, she reflected on revealing on national television that she had separated from Gaurav Khanna.
Secrets
'It was just a public revelation that Gaurav and I...'
Chamola revealed that she was mentally prepared to reveal secrets on the show.
"I am going on a reality show where the concept is about secrets. So, I was obviously mentally prepared for it."
She added, "And as far as divorce is concerned, every second person gets divorced."
"It was just a public revelation that Gaurav and I were trying to figure things out for the past 18 months."
Revelation
'Our relationship has always been public...'
Chamola added, "And that was the only thing that I announced to the world."
"I was getting a platform for that since our relationship has always been public. I guess this platform was the best way to be sincere with our fans."
"All through all these years, we have been very public about whatever we've done."
"Even with the separation, I thought this was the best way to come out. What better way to do that?"
Career
'I was always condemned'
Chamola also addressed the criticism she faced for not being present during Khanna's big moments.
She said, "I was always under scrutiny for not being present during MasterChef India and being absent for certain occasions where he was being felicitated."
"I was always condemned. I was always criticized."
She revealed she chose to step out of the marriage and focus on her career.
Meanwhile, Lock Upp finale will stream on Netflix on Wednesday at 8:00pm.