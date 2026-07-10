'Lock Upp': Gaurav Khanna's '10-year' jab at Akanksha sparks row
What's the story
Television actor Gaurav Khanna recently made a guest appearance on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. His visit came after his estranged wife, contestant Akanksha Chamola, revealed their impending divorce on the show. Despite their separation, Khanna clarified that they are still legally married and have not filed for divorce yet. However, it was one particular remark he made about Chamola that caught everyone's attention.
Controversial comment
What did Khanna say?
During his visit, Khanna and Chamola were given some private time to discuss their relationship. When Chamola asked if she stood a chance of winning the show, Farah Khan interrupted the conversation, telling him Chamola doesn't need advice about the game. To this, Khanna jokingly replied, "You don't think I know that? Jo 10 saal se mere saath khel gayi, voh koi bhi show jeet sakti hai (The person who played me for 10 years can win any show)."
Reactions
Fans react to his comments
Khanna's comment sparked mixed reactions online. One fan wrote, "Feeling bad for GK, even after giving so much love, this is what he gets in return." Another added, "It feels bad seeing this, even after loving so much, this is what madam has done." A third person commented, "Ngl Gaurav seemed so sorted here and the convo was also very genuine. The way he said you're still my wife and i'll always support you. Seperated besties fr."
Relationship timeline
Khanna, Chamola got married in 2016
Khanna and Chamola got married in 2016 after dating for a while. They had a grand three-day wedding ceremony in Khanna's hometown, Kanpur. Recently, on Lock Upp, Chamola revealed that they have been living separately for the past year and have decided to divorce. She also disclosed that Khanna always wanted children, but she didn't have a maternal instinct or desire to become a mother, hinting this might have contributed to their separation.
Personal disclosure
Chamola came out as bisexual recently
Last week, fellow contestant Shreya Kalra revealed Chamola's secret that she is bisexual. Chamola later confirmed this herself, saying she had been attracted to women and had relationships with women before marrying Khanna. Meanwhile, fans can catch Lock Upp on Netflix from Saturdays to Wednesdays at 8:00pm.