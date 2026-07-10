'Lock Upp': Gaurav Khanna's '10-year' jab at Akanksha sparks row

Reactions

Fans react to his comments

Khanna's comment sparked mixed reactions online. One fan wrote, "Feeling bad for GK, even after giving so much love, this is what he gets in return." Another added, "It feels bad seeing this, even after loving so much, this is what madam has done." A third person commented, "Ngl Gaurav seemed so sorted here and the convo was also very genuine. The way he said you're still my wife and i'll always support you. Seperated besties fr."