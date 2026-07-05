'Lock Upp': Akanksha Chamola opens up on her bisexuality
What's the story
Akanksha Chamola, a contestant on the Netflix reality show Lock Upp - Sach Ya Sazaa, has revealed that she is bisexual. The revelation came after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra leaked her secret during the first week of the show. This disclosure cost Chamola another lifeline in the game, leaving her with just one remaining.
Emotional disclosure
Chamola's admission of being bisexual
In the latest episode, Chamola admitted to being bisexual before her marriage to actor Gaurav Khanna. She said, "Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahe hain kuch ladkiyon ke saath (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relationships with a few females)." "Bohot zyada intimate relations nahi rahe hai but I have been in relationships with a few females aur bas vahi hai, mujhe ladkiyan pasand hai (They were not really intimate, but I love women)."
Feminine energy
'I love that feminine energy'
Chamola further added that she admires and is attracted to women. "I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that," she said. "Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain (We live in a society where it is said that girls cannot be friends due to jealousy or competition)." "Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful."
Marital discord
On her marriage to Khanna
Chamola, who married Khanna in 2016, recently revealed that they were living separately before he entered Bigg Boss 19. She hinted that her decision not to have children was a major reason for their marital discord and announced that they are headed for divorce. Despite this revelation, Khanna remained neutral during his recent appearance on Laughter Chefs 3. He told the paparazzi that he will always support Chamola.