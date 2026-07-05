'Lock Upp': Akanksha Chamola opens up on her bisexuality

Marital discord

On her marriage to Khanna

Chamola, who married Khanna in 2016, recently revealed that they were living separately before he entered Bigg Boss 19. She hinted that her decision not to have children was a major reason for their marital discord and announced that they are headed for divorce. Despite this revelation, Khanna remained neutral during his recent appearance on Laughter Chefs 3. He told the paparazzi that he will always support Chamola.