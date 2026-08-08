Akanksha Chamola to host new show: Everything we know
What's the story
Balaji Telefilms has announced a new creator-focused digital initiative aimed at collaborating with content creators and entertainment personalities. The first participant in this program is actor and digital personality Akanksha Chamola, who will be hosting a new chat show titled Not Your Sanskari Show on her YouTube channel. Speaking about the partnership, Chamola said it marks a new phase in her career, where audiences will see a different side of her.
Career transition
'More to me than what audiences see on screen'
Chamola said in a statement, "I've always believed that there's so much more to me than what audiences see on screen."
"Lock Upp gave people a chance to know the real me, and the love I received inspired me to explore new ways of connecting with them."
"Partnering with Balaji Telefilms feels like the perfect next chapter because we're not just creating content, we're building a long-term digital identity."
Show details
Chamola's chat show to feature 'unfiltered' conversations
Chamola further added, "I'm especially excited to launch Not Your Sanskari Show, where audiences will get to see a completely different side of me through honest, unfiltered, and entertaining conversations."
The show promises to offer candid discussions and unscripted moments with celebrities.
Company perspective
'The creator economy today is no longer just...'
Balaji Telefilms aims to help creators develop original digital content while strengthening their personal brands and audience engagement.
Nitin Burman, Group Chief Revenue Officer at Balaji Telefilms Ltd., said, "The creator economy today is no longer just about content creation; it's about building enduring brands."
"Our vision is to become long-term growth partners for creators by helping them unlock their full digital potential."
Burman also described Chamola as a suitable choice to launch the initiative.