Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to marry beau Sharan Sharma in July
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma are set to tie the knot on July 11, reported Hindustan Times. The couple has been dating for nearly four years but has kept their relationship low-profile. The wedding is also expected to be a private affair with only close family and friends in attendance.
Wedding details
No printed invitation cards for the wedding
A source told Hindustan Times that Kapoor and Sharma's wedding on July 11 will be followed by a reception on July 12. "The reception will take place in JW Marriott and hosted by the boy's side," they added. Also, the couple is reportedly planning the wedding without any printed invitation cards as they want to keep it a private affair.
Relationship history
The couple has been dating since 2022
Kapoor, known for her role in Monica O My Darling, started dating Sharma in 2022. They kept their relationship a secret for nearly six months before it was revealed to the public. Despite their low-profile lifestyle, the couple is often seen traveling together and attending industry events as each other's plus ones.